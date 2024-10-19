ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88. 783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.01% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

