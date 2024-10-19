AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.07. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

