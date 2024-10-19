Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.42. 1,404,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,831. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.