Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 55,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,257. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.