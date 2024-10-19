Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,212 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $25,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,204.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PHR opened at $19.81 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

