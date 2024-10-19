AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 4,110 shares changing hands.

AIREA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.87.

Insider Activity

In other AIREA news, insider Conleth Campbell bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,154.35). Corporate insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

