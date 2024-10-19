Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $618.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 15.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 628,528 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

