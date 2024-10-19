Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.