Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $181,232,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

