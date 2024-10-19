Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 91.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.00. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

