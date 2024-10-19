9,675 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

