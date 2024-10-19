7,150 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

