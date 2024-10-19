7,148 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

