5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$6.95. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 331,234 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.93.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron acquired 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

