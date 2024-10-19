5,558 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

