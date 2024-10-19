424 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.