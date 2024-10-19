414 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,973.86 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,857.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,552.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

