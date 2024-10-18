Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 205,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 184,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

