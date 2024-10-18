Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Raises Dividend to $8.40 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 8.40 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WINA opened at $382.02 on Friday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.39 and a 200-day moving average of $364.50.

Insider Activity at Winmark

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.