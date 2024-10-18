Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.23 and last traded at $159.23, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.

Wacoal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $298.04 million for the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

