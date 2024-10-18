Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

