Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.21. 2,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

