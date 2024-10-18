Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.54 and a 200 day moving average of $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

