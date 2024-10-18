Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $389.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

