VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 571,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

