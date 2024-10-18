Trust Point Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.
Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
