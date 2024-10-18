Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $496.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.72. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

