Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.