Triad Group (LON:TRD) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98). 5,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).
Triad Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.88. The company has a market cap of £50.84 million, a PE ratio of -5,083.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.
Triad Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.
Insider Activity
Triad Group Company Profile
Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.
