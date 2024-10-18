Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.35 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). 139,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 122,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

