The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.