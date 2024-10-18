TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0212 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $123.80 million and $10.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00040349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,406,477 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,084,764 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.