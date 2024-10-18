Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 707,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.35. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,276.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

