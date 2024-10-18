Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2,955.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

