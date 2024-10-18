Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,196 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

