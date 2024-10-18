Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $63.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUN. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

