Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 12,754 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $155.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.