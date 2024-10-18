Substratum Price Up 0% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,007.04 or 0.99996341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00063886 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023791 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.