Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,258 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $67,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $241,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $225,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:SFBS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,626. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

