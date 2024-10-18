StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MMLP opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
