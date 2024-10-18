Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

