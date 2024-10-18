Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.