SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

