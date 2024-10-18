Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

