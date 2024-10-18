Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 609,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 491,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 735.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

