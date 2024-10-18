Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.97.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

SLB opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 101.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

