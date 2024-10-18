RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 691,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

