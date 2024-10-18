Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 542478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,634 over the last 90 days. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $171,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.