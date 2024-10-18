Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 17th (BBW, BHC, BP, CAMT, DCTH, FTNT, HOMB, NGD, RF, SU)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 17th:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP (NYSE:BP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $7.40 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.