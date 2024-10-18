Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 92,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 22,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Relevant Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

About Relevant Gold

(Get Free Report)

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relevant Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevant Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.